Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith and Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the Save The Music Foundation, to announce that eight West Virginia middle schools - including Meadow Bridge Pk-6 in Fayette County and Pike View Middle School in Mercer County – that will be receiving grants in support of their music programs.
The six other middle schools that were part of today’s announcement include:
Kasson Elementary/Middle School (Barbour County)
Huntington East Middle School (Cabell County)
Hannan Junior/Senior High School (Mason County)
Lenore Pk-8 (Mingo County)
Buffalo Middle School (Wayne County)
Herndon Consolidated Elementary/Middle School (Wyoming County)
These middle schools will receive an average value of $40,000 in musical instruments and ongoing program management and materials through the program.
“We should be so proud with what we’re doing in West Virginia, especially what we’re doing with the arts and music,” Justice said. “Today is just another day of amazing accomplishment.”
The grants announced Tuesday were made possible by the Save the Music Foundation, which partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment, and resources for music teachers and school leaders.
Since 2010, the partnership between West Virginia and Save the Music has provided matching grants totaling $4.8 million to 120 schools in all 55 counties across the state.