charleston, w.va. – Two people, including a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) dump truck driver, were injured following a crash in a work zone on Interstate 64 near Dunbar on Wednesday.
Both the driver of the truck and the WVDOH employee in the dump truck were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to a press release from the DOH. The dump truck driver was treated and released, but the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with several broken bones and head trauma.
The work zone on I-64 was clearly marked with sign boards and traffic cones.
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.
