In addition to the $5 million grant awarded to AS Holdings Inc. of Raleigh County to raise salmon, two other projects in southern West Virginia are receiving funding as well.
In Fayette County, Appalachian Botanical (Lavender Farm & Regional Community Center) received $1.6 million for a two-year project. Appalachian Botanical Co. will construct a lavender farm and apiary on 30 acres located near the Left Fork of Big Creek. An additional 12 acres will be reserved for future development of an educational, vocational and recreational center.
And in Greenbrier and Summers counties, the Meadow River Tiny Home Workshop is receiving $420,265 to reinvent the building at 707 Main St. in Rainelle into a workshop for building tiny homes, transportable sheds and cabinetry.
Meadow River Tiny Homes will employ local area residents, members of God's Way Home Rehabilitation Center and Fruits of Labor, Seed Sower Inc.; both located in Rainelle.
God's Way Home and Fruits of Labor are organizations that work directly with men and women entering recovery.
Meadow River Tiny Homes will serve as a safe and conducive work environment for members learning to balance life after addiction as they are exiting the recovery programs. They will learn a trade and earn wages that will encourage growth beyond the recovery program to be able to live a sustainable life without addiction.
Education will continue through Communities of Healing, a program designed to train local businesses to hire and continue rehabilitation in a public workplace.