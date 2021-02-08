Nicholas County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic call Feb. 7 in the Craigsville area.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, two deputies were injured in an altercation while trying to arrest Kelcey Nicholas, 37, of Webster Road, Craigsville. Deputy Adam Hinkle and Deputy David Tallamy have been treated and released and are awaiting further evaluation.
Nicholas was taken to Central Regional Jail to await arraignment. He has been accused of domestic assault, malicious assault on an officer, battery of an officer, and obstructing.
Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.