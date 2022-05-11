Greenbrier County saw a major shakeup in its Board of Education race during Tuesday’s Primary Election when only one of the three incumbents running for reelection secured enough votes to remain on the board.
In a crowded field of eight candidates, incumbent Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt was the only board member reelected in this non-partisan race.
Wyatt, who has served on the board for the past 16 years, was by far the top vote-getter Tuesday night. She received more than 20 percent of the vote, or 2,714 votes.
Wyatt said she was thrilled to be reelected and is looking forward to continuing to work to improve the school system, citing many school building projects that she’d like to see through.
The two newcomers elected to the Greenbrier County Board of Education were Paula Sanford-Dunford and Andrew Perry Utterback, who received 1,623 and 1,537 votes respectively.
Sanford-Dunford said she was completely shocked by Tuesday’s results. As an employee of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Sanford-Dunford said she feels like she brings a unique background and perspective to the board.
“I’ve seen a lot of things coming up in our judicial system with children who do not have a safe home life,” she said. “Some of those children are just forgotten about. I also feel like I can make a difference and I want to make a difference.”
Sanford-Dunford said she also wants to use her new position as a board member to ensure that children with special needs in Greenbrier County get the services and support they need to be successful.
“I believe that we need some more education on how to handle special needs children,” she said. “Especially children with autism, ADHD — you really wouldn't believe how many children are special needs in the county. And I just feel like sometimes they get left behind.”
The Register-Herald reached out to Utterback for comment on his recent victory but did not hear back as of press time.
Incumbent Hazel Flanagan Reed was just 36 votes shy of her reelection pursuits, receiving a total of 1,501 votes.
Falling even further behind was incumbent Kay Smith, who received 1,305.
The remaining candidates Preston Zopp, Davina Ruth Agee and Derek S. McDaniel received 1,494; 951 and 857 votes respectively.
Wyatt said she believed the reason the other two incumbents were unsuccessful was because of the number of candidates who ran in the county’s Western District.
For the Greenbrier County Board of Education race, candidates come from one of three districts – Western, Central and Eastern districts. A maximum of two people from the same district can serve on the five-member board at a time.
The current incumbents on board not up for reelection were Mary Humphreys from the Central District and Richard Parker from the Eastern District.
Of the eight board candidates in the primary election, six were from the Western district: Sanford-Dunford and the two incumbents, Reed and Smith, as well as Zopp, Agee and McDaniel.
“What happened was, the vote was split wide open because you have six candidates running for an area that size,” Wyatt said. “I was blessed in Central District; I was the only one running and Mr. Utterback was the only one in the Eastern. So that makes quite a bit of difference when people are voting.”
The four-year term for candidates elected to the board of education in May begins on July 1.
The remaining county races in Greenbrier were much more uneventful as the candidates for county clerk, county commission and circuit clerk faced no competition from their own party.
The results for those races are as follows:
County Clerk
Incumbent Republican Robin Loudermilk - 2,744 votes
Democrat Kayla McCoy - 1,518 votes
Greenbrier County Commission
Republican Blaine Phillips - 2,346 votes
Democrat DeEtta King Hunter - 1,373 votes
The incumbent in this race, Michael F. McClung, did not run for reelection.
Circuit Clerk
Incumbent Democrat Louvonne Arbuckle - 1,575 votes
Republican Jamie L. Baker - 2,366 votes
Each of these candidates will now move on to face each other in their respective races in the General Election this fall.