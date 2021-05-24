A Sunday night traffic stop resulted in felony charges being lodged against two Montgomery men.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a department deputy conducted a traffic stop Sunday on a vehicle for an infraction on Cannelton Hollow Road. The driver of the vehicle delayed pulling over for almost two miles, officials said. As the automobile finally pulled over, an occupant threw a bag out of the window.
The recovered bag contained approximately $21,000 worth of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.
Jonathan Oiler was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. Freddie Myers was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Both awaited court proceedings as the investigation continued.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook via "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.