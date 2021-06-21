A pair of southern West Virginia men pleaded guilty on Monday to unrelated crimes, Steven Alfred Bennett, 56, of Montgomery, admitting to a child pornography charge while Greg Anthony Waters Jr., 27, admitted to selling heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia.
Waters, according to court records, sold approximately 3.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. He admitted to meeting the informant in Beckley to sell the drugs.
Waters also admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl on several other occasions between Jan. 9, 2020, and Sept. 18, 2020.
As further part of the plea, Waters agreed to surrender multiple firearms that were recovered by law enforcement during a search of Waters’ apartment.
Waters admitted that he was prohibited from possessing the firearms due to a prior felony conviction in Illinois.
Waters pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin, and he faces up to 20 years in federal prison when sentenced on Oct. 18.
Meanwhile, Bennett contacted a woman via Craigslist who was allegedly located in Beckley, according to the plea agreement and statements made in court. During those conversations, Bennett arranged to meet the woman in Beckley and to pay $150 to engage in sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl who the woman had stated was her daughter.
However, Bennett did not meet at the arranged time after he saw a local news story about a man getting arrested for responding to the same Craigslist ad.
A subsequent search of Bennett’s home found computers that contained suspected child pornography, including an image of a prepubescent female he had received via a Skype conversation in 2016.
Bennett pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces at least 10 years and up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 18.