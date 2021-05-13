Two injured after tractor trailer crashes over embankment on I-77

PRINCETON — Two people were injured Thursday after a tractor trailer crashed over an embankment on Interstate 77 in Mercer County.
The tractor trailer struck a power pole and flipped on its side near the area of Jays Lane at Melrose Square off of Route 20 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Princeton Police Department.
The police department’s Facebook page posted that Princeton Police Chief T.A. Gray was on his way to work when he observed the crash.
At that time Gray entered thick brush down an embankment to reach the occupants in the vehicle. The statement said Patrol Officers W.W. McGuire and J.E. Carroll then arrived to assist.
“With the help of a passing motorist, officers were able to break out the trucks windows and pull the driver to safety,” the police department statement said. “Upon arrival of volunteer fire departments and Princeton Rescue Squad, a female passenger was able to be freed by cutting open the top of the truck cab. Both escaped with what appeared to be non life threatening injuries.”