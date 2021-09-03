The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has awarded over $550,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Emergency Relief Grants to West Virginia cultural institutions to help ensure staff retention and program delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Made possible by the NEH as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of March 15, 2021, the Council’s ARP Act Emergency Relief Grants will help pay operational and programming costs for West Virginia cultural institutions that have been economically impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Humanities Council’s ARP Act Emergency Relief Grants have been awarded to historical and archeological associations, museums, preservation societies, heritage and cultural centers, and many other organizations.
Most relief funds have been committed to operational costs; some will help organizations convert programming to digital or outdoor formats, and a small percentage will fund programming associated with the pandemic.
Two of the 34 awards went to the Greenbrier Historical Society, Greenbrier County, and Jack Caffrey Arts & Cultural Center, McDowell County.