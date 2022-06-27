A Huntington man was sentenced Monday to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to court documents and statements made in court, Deandre Antonio Ziegler, 31, who is also known as “Little D,” admitted to distributing crack to an undercover informant on five different occasions in July and August 2020.
•••
A Huntington man was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Scott Lee Midkiff, 36, admitted that he participated in the drug trafficking conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021. During the conspiracy, Midkiff frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to distribute to various customers in the Huntington area. Midkiff provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Midkiff also admitted that he participated in arranging drug transactions by steering customers to certain drug dealers when customers would contact him.
On April 5, 2021, investigators seized over 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 130 grams of fentanyl and $84,000 in cash that Midkiff had arranged to be hidden in a vehicle parked in Huntington. When a search warrant was executed in the investigation on July 29, 2021, agents seized an additional 133 grams of fentanyl and $11,600 from a residence Midkiff shared with another individual.
Midkiff previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the DTO and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.” All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty.