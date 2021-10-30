Two people from Sophia are facing drug charges, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on the morning of Oct. 30 to check the welfare in the MacArthur area of two people passed out in a vehicle.
Information obtained during that incident led Deputy MO Talley to obtain a search warrant for a room at the Baymont Inn on Harper Park Drive in Beckley.
As a result of that search warrant, 12.8 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 grams of fentanyl, 4.2 grams of marijuana, and $1,389 in cash were seized, according to the press release.
Andrea Austin of Sophia was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony conspiracy, and possession of marijuana.
Jason Pennington of Sophia was charged with felony conspiracy.
Two other females in the room were charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.