Two Fayette County men are facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County, Sheriff Mike Fridley said.
According to Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department — upon referral from Child Protective Services staff — conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual assault in the Lookout area. The victim was residing in a foster home in that area during the incident.
The alleged victim was interviewed by Just For Kids, as well as Harmony House in Wheeling, during the course of an investigation.
That investigation resulted in charges against two Fayette residents. Timothy Mullins, 55, of Lookout, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse-first degree and three counts of sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian. His bond is set at $50,000. Haymond Hanshaw, 42, of Lookout, is charged with sexual assault-second degree and sexual assault by parent/guardian/custodian. Bond for Hanshaw was set at $45,000.
Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.