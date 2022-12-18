lewisburg, w.va. – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Alumni Association has added two graduates of the school to its list of Distinguished Alumni — both of whom are also current WVSOM faculty members.
Mark Waddell, D.O., was named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni of the Year, and Deborah Schmidt, D.O., was named the 2021 Distinguished Alumni of the Year after that year’s award was postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Waddell is a WVSOM Class of 1990 alumnus who has worked as a physician in West Virginia throughout his career, including serving for 18 years as medical director for Braxton County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department. He currently practices at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, W.Va., where he is assistant director of the family medicine residency program, and at the Robert C. Byrd Center in Lewisburg.
institute, w.va.
West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Diversified Energy Company have announced a joint effort to plant more than 10,000 trees around West Virginia in the coming year.
Diversified Energy donated $125,000 to fund the new initiative.
The project builds off of the legacy and models the framework of the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Mountaineer Treeways Program, which provided free corporately sponsored bare root seedlings to communities and organizations for planting on public lands in exchange for an in-kind match of volunteer time and a one-year survivability report.
The project will be divided into three stages. In each, 5,000 trees will be planted at various spots around the state including Coopers Rock, the Morris Creek watershed, the old Mammoth Mine site in the Gauley River watershed and the Deckers Creek Watershed.
In two other phases of the program, Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters will be planting 5,000 trees, and trees will be planted for beautification or production for fruits or nuts in urban communities where the area is predominantly underserved.
Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., has completed its previously announced acquisition of four full-service branch banking offices and two drive-up banking locations of MVB Bank, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp., consisting of substantially all of MVB Bank Inc.’s southern West Virginia community banking operations. The four full-service banking centers are located at 400 Washington St. E., Charleston; 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane; 660 Central Ave., Barboursville; and 999 Fourth Ave., Huntington, and its drive-up banking locations at 6399 Route 60, Barboursville, and 940 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
