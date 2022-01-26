Two candidates have emerged for the West Virginia House of Delegates district that encompasses Beckley.
Democrat Russell O. “Rusty” Wooton, a Raleigh County attorney, and Republican Tom Moseley, a retired postal worker, have both filed to run for the seat which has been held by Mick Bates, a former Democrat, since 2015.
While other Democratic candidates around the state were running into turbulence and losing their reelection bids in 2020, Bates won his race for the old District 30 by a comfortable 20-percentage point margin. Seeking a Senate seat, Bates switched political parties in 2021, noting both the registration gains of Republicans in Raleigh County and a Democratic party at the national level that continues "to pursue positions that alienate and anger voters in rural parts of the country."
Wooton and Moseley are now vying for a new district, District 44, redrawn by redistricting and a new Census.
The filing deadline for candidates wishing to participate in the May 10 Primary Election is midnight Saturday.
Wooton announced his decision to run for the Beckley House district in an email to The Register-Herald Tuesday night.
Until then, Moseley was the only candidate who had filed or announced his intention to run for House District 44.
Wooton said running for a position in the West Virginia Legislature has always been a dream of his, having watched his father serve in both the House and Senate.
“I've been involved in politics pretty much all my life,” Wooton said. “My dad was first elected a couple of years before I was born and I was on the campaign trail and saw the good that he did for the people around this area. It's just something that I wanted to continue doing. The seat came available and I thought I'd run for it.”
Wooten’s father, William R. “Bill” Wooton, served in the Legislature for 26 years and was elected to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia in 2020. This term, he is serving as chief justice of the court.
Russell Wooton, a Beckey native, is a 1996 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, a 2001 graduate of West Virginia University and a 2004 graduate of West Virginia University College of Law. He is married to Michelle and is the father of two children, Katelyn, 12, and Robert, 4.
He is also the owner of Wooton Law, PLLC, where he has practiced law since graduating.
Although the seat is currently being held by a Republican, Russell Wooton said he believes that his family’s long-standing service to the community as well as Beckley’s previous voting record will aid his candidacy.
“I do hope to get people out there to meet me and talk to me and get a chance to know me and I hope they'll vote for me on that basis, but it never hurts to have a little bit of name recognition from the get-go,” he said.
Wooton believes Raleigh County’s lack of Democratic state officials is due to the changing agenda of Democrats on a national level.
“When I was growing up, Democrats were fighting for the coal miners, the teachers. They were trying to do everything they could to make sure that those people had good jobs and good benefits,” he said.
“I think the party still wants that here in this area but on a national level, clean energy has become such a big topic and clean air energy and coal mining are hard to coexist ... I do feel that that has hurt the local Democrats, the national (Democratic) policies.”
Opposing Russell Wooton, Moseley said he feels Bates’ switch to the Republican Party was a signifier that the views of Beckley residents are beginning to lean more toward the right.
“This is a conservative state,” Moseley said. “All the other seats for this area are Republican, all the other Raleigh County seats ... I think we have a lot of folks that go to church that have a lot of conservative views and that's why this state has went that direction. So, I'm hoping I have a pretty good chance.”
Moseley, who is originally from Wyoming County, said he has lived in Beckley for the last 30 years.
He served as a city mail carrier in Beckley for 11 years. Prior to that, he worked in management level positions with Lowe’s, Sears and Big Lots back into the early 1990s.
He also attended Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Moseley said he did not have the easiest childhood, being raised by a single mother who suffered with rheumatoid arthritis.
However, Moseley said those difficult times taught him the importance of working hard for what he wanted in life.
“I really just want to continue to see our state maintain its forward progress,” he said. “I’ve sat on the sidelines as a citizen and I’m just hoping I can make a little bit of a difference.”