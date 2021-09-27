Two Fayette County people have been charged in relation to a Sept. 20 burglary, and two more individuals are being sought.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a burglary in the Oak Hill area on Sept. 20, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley. The complainant told officers she had left her residence and observed two people walking toward her home and two other individuals standing nearby. She turned around to check on the home. At that time, the release noted, the people standing nearby yelled to the others to alert them.
The homeowner found her door breached and saw the first two people run out of the back door with her safe. The victim's home security footage corroborated her story.
Warrants were subsequently issued for all four individuals, the release noted.
Terri Lynn Lawhorn and Carol Shawndale Kirby were both apprehended and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. They now await court proceedings.
The other two subjects, Maurice Johnson and Harold Blake, were at large on Sunday.
Those having any information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation by the FCSD, are urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or via Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.