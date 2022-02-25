A traffic stop by deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department resulted in a drug discovery and the arrest of two local individuals on felony drug charges.
While patrolling Cavendish Road on Sewell Mountain on Thursday evening, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in which they found heroin, methamphetamines, and paraphernalia consistent with the sale of narcotics. When questioned, the female passenger of the vehicle admitted to deputies they were on Cavendish Road to sell the narcotics, Sheriff Mike Fridley announced in a press release.
Brenda K. Rogers, 26, of Sewell Mountain, is charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver narcotics (two counts) and felony conspiracy.
Justin C. Holliday, 39, of Hico, is charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver narcotics (two counts) and felony conspiracy, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of driving without a license and fraudulent MVI sticker.
Both individuals were transported to Southern Regional Jail where they were booked at 10:57 p.m. to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.