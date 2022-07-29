Thirteen years ago, Gina Lucky founded Twisted Scissors hair salon in Oak Hill after deciding she wanted to try to own and run her own shop.
Lucky got her start by buying a house on Main Street in 2008 and then spending a year renovating it into the shop where she still works to this day.
“We have struggled at times, especially just having three of us,” Lucky said. “We’ve had to turn people away constantly, and we always hate to do that. But we have some of the greatest clients ever, and we do our best to try to treat them like family.”
Apparently, the word is spreading. Twisted Scissors was voted Best Salon in The Register-Herald’s Reader’s Choice competition.
The choice to place Twisted Scissors in a house rather than a commercial building was initially made as a cost-effective measure, according to Lucky. However, the building offers a homey feel with each of the stylists occupying her own room with the living room serving as a waiting room. With colorful walls and a warm atmosphere, Twisted Scissors is certainly a unique salon.
Lucky has 30 years of experience in styling hair, and along with the other two stylists at the salon, there is a total of 75 years of experience among all of them.
They all promote honesty with their clients, and are never afraid to ask for help and opinions from one another.
According to Lucky, their tendency to be honest with their guests is one of the elements which sets Twisted Scissors apart from other salons. “We try to be honest with our clients. Just because you say you want something done to your hair, and I mean this in the nicest way possible, we are going to try to keep the integrity of your hair. We try to be honest and say what will look best and what’s not going to look good.” said Lucky.
Talking to people and becoming a part of the lives of her customers is something that Lucky equates to her love of the profession. She said a certain level of intimacy is involved in someone letting her into their personal space and trusting them enough to make changes to their hair. Being a hairstylist is a passion for her, and she is truly happy to be where she is.
“I love what I do, and I’m truly blessed to be where I am. I come to work to get a break, and I come to work for peace of mind.” stated Lucky. “People always ask if I’m ever going to retire or whatever, but I’m going to die behind the chair because that’s where I belong. It’s what I love.”
