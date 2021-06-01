CHARLESTON – Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike over the five-day Memorial Day holiday weekend returned to pre-Covid levels and was up more than 3 percent compared with 2019.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said 607,606 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths over the holiday period. The figures are on par with traffic counts for the past five years except for 2020, when Covid-19 severely curtailed travel all over the United States.
Traffic on the Turnpike over the Memorial Day weekend was up 44.96 percent compared with Memorial Day 2020.
“As we expected, the West Virginia Turnpike experienced high travel volume over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and was relatively in balance with historical holiday weekend travel over the last five years, with the exception of 2020,” Miller said.
“With the vaccination rates increasing and mask mandates being lifted, we expect this will set the tone for the travel we will see over the upcoming summer months,” he said. “Ultimately, we are pleased to see people getting out and traveling once again.”