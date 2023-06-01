charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Turnpike saw an uptick in travelers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to 2022.
There were 574,902 total transactions on the turnpike from Thursday to Monday, up 0.93 percent from 2022’s total of 569,579 transactions.
On Friday, May 26, there were 150,233 transactions across the turnpike’s three plazas – the busiest travel day of the weekend. On Thursday, there were 128,542 transactions while 108,622 transactions occurred on Monday. On Saturday, the turnpike completed 103,212 transactions. Sunday, May 28, was the least traveled day of the holiday weekend with 84,293 transactions.
