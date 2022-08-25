All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike remain closed as of 1 p.m. today, Thursday, after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax around midnight, according to a press release from the state’s Department of Transportation.
The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight on Thursday when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall.
The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Traffic is being detoured around the crash site. Traffic heading north will detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston.
Southbound traffic will also follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.
The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews are all on scene and have the spill contained. An environmental contractor is in route from Poca to begin the cleanup process.
