An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project near Pax on the West Virginia Turnpike has been pushed back a week and will now begin on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The bridge deck replacement is expected to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 1.
The project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the traveling public.
Construction is expected to take 13 days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction.
Contractors will close one lane at a time on the bridge to replace bridge decking. Once one lane is redecked, contractors will move to the other lane.
Drivers may experience delays in the construction zone during peak traffic times. However, the date for construction was intentionally picked to have as little impact on traffic as possible.
