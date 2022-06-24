MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Board of Governors on Friday approved an estimated $1.2 billion budget for the coming fiscal year, including a tuition increase averaging a little more than 2.5 percent across the WVU system.
Resident-students will see a 2.62 percent increase or $120 per semester while tuition for non-resident students will rise by 2.88 percent or $372 per semester – both include a $12 university fee increase.
Housing rates will rise by 3 percent except at WVU Tech in Beckley, and driven in part by inflation, dining fees will increase by 4.5 percent.
“We remain extremely aware of our students and their families as they face the financial aspects of obtaining a college education, and so we are increasing scholarship opportunities to help students continue to pursue their purpose here at WVU,” said Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer. “At the same time, the University is also experiencing the effects of inflation as prices for goods, services and travel increase.”
The University anticipates a negative adjusted operating margin in the coming year despite slight increases in grants and contracts due to numerous factors including a decline in enrollment relating to Covid-19.
Another contributor is the compensation program providing raises for employees. WVU had planned for increases before the governor proposed raises for employees earlier this year and the Legislature approved a plan. State funding accounts for $4.67 million of the $16.2 million needed to fund the salary increases.
“We really wanted to take care of our employees, especially in light of the current economic challenges we know so many are dealing with,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said. “The average increase was 4-5 percent, and we also raised the starting minimum hourly compensation for WVU employees to $13.”
l l l
In other action, the Board approved continued evaluation of properties at the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery.