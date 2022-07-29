After almost 25 years of partnership, Tudor’s Biscuit World is proud to announce that it will be donating a total of $11,000 to Make-A-Wish West Virginia thanks to the continuous donations from its loyal customers.
The event will take place at Aug. 1, during a West Virginia Miners game at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
During the game, Tudor’s Biscuit World will be handing out free balloons, raffling off an exclusive gift basket, hosting a variety of on-field games and presenting Make-A-Wish with the check during the seventh inning.
All proceeds raised through the raffle, games and donations will be donated to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at the end of the night.
