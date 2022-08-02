Tudor's gives $11,000 to Make-A-Wish

On behalf of its employees and customers, Tudor’s Biscuit World presented a check for $11,000 to Make-A-Wish, West Virginia, during their Night at the Ballpark at the Linda K. Epling Stadium on Monday.
Make-A-Wish West Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to making wishes come true for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.
For almost 25 years, Tudor’s Biscuit World has been partnered with Make-A-Wish to help make West Virginia children’s wishes come true. Made possible through the many donations from its loyal customers, Tudor’s has been able to raise over $700,000 and help provide over 200 children with an experience of a lifetime.
Additionally, during the game, Tudor’s handed out free balloons, took up donations, raffled off an exclusive gift basket, and hosted a variety of on-field and off-field games in which all proceeds raised were given to Make-A-Wish. An additional $220 was raised during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.