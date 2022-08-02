Tudor's gives $11,000 to Make-A-Wish

submitted photoLori Tabit with Tudor's Biscuit World, third from left, presents a check for $11,000 to Jo Beth Smith with Make a Wish Foundation at a West Virginia Miners’ baseball game on Monday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Also on hand for the presentation were, at far left, Elizabeth Epling, representing the West Virginia Miners baseball organization, and Ron the Biscuit played by Theo Atkinson.

On behalf of its employees and customers, Tudor’s Biscuit World presented a check for $11,000 to Make-A-Wish, West Virginia, during their Night at the Ballpark at the Linda K. Epling Stadium on Monday.

Make-A-Wish West Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to making wishes come true for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

For almost 25 years, Tudor’s Biscuit World has been partnered with Make-A-Wish to help make West Virginia children’s wishes come true. Made possible through the many donations from its loyal customers, Tudor’s has been able to raise over $700,000 and help provide over 200 children with an experience of a lifetime.

Additionally, during the game, Tudor’s handed out free balloons, took up donations, raffled off an exclusive gift basket, and hosted a variety of on-field and off-field games in which all proceeds raised were given to Make-A-Wish. An additional $220 was raised during the event.

