Tudor's gives $11,000 to Make-A-Wish

submitted photoLori Tabit with Tudor's Biscuit World, third from left, presents a check for $11,000 to Jo Beth Smith with Make a Wish Foundation at a West Virginia Miners’ baseball game on Monday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Also on hand for the presentation were, at far left, Elizabeth Epling, representing the West Virginia Miners baseball organization, and Ron the Biscuit played by Theo Atkinson.