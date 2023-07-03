charleston, w.va. – A Jackson County, W.Va., woman was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped the woman with a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Saturday, July 1. The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.
When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler, a resident of Evans, W.Va. Police also cited the woman on a weapons charge.
“Friday was the busiest day in TSA history with nearly 2.9 million travelers coming through our security checkpoints nationwide,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “It’s a busy summer and is no time to be bringing guns and other prohibited items in your carry-on bags because doing so slows down our checkpoints. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight,” he said.
“Friday’s gun catch was the seventh gun caught at the airport so far this year, tying the record set in 2019 and we still have six more months to go in 2023,” Allen added.
Individuals who want to bring their guns with them when they fly need to pack them properly in their checked luggage, and declare them at their airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to firearms during a flight.
This individual also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to the checkpoint. Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
TSA reminds passengers to always know the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither. Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app. Travelers can also tweet to @AskTSA or send a text message (275-872) if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance.
