HUNTINGTON — A Kenova man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag Thursday morning.
The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets.
When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon and cited the man on a weapons charge.
The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.
This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.
