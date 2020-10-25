A convoy of trucks, most flying American flags and Trump 2020 flags from the truck bed, paraded through Fayette and Raleigh counties Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.
The Trump truck train started at Hawks Nest State Park following U.S. 60 to U.S. 19 and ended at Crossroads Mall in Beckley.
Along the way, the Trump supporters visited the Fayette Square shopping center in Fayetteville. The Trump train stopped for about 30 minutes in the parking lot, circled and proceeded onward, horns blaring.
The event, called Patriots’ Parade, was organized on Facebook by Kristi Crist from Ansted.