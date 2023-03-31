West Virginia political figures moved to defend former President Donald Trump after revelations of an indictment, commenting on the politics of the case but not the specific allegations.
Trump, who remains very popular in West Virginia, is the first ex-president to be charged with a crime.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/31/trump-becomes-first-ex-president-to-face-charges-and-west-virginia-political-figures-come-out-swinging/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.