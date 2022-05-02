CHARLESTON — Trulieve, one of the nation’s leading cannabis companies, has announced that they have finalized the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries, LLC.
“We are the first MSO (multi-state operator) to start cultivation in West Virginia,” Heather Peairs, Trulieve’s area manager for West Virginia said on Friday. “We started in July of 2021. We opened our first medical marijuana dispensary in Morgantown, and our second in Weston. We’re really excited to be the first in West Virginia to bring home this medicine and be a part of the community.”
The Maryland-based Greenhouse Wellness was granted a permit to open a dispensary in Martinsburg this past January. With the acquisition finalized, Trulieve now holds 10 permits across the more densely populated areas of West Virginia.
As of December 2021, Trulieve operates 160 retail dispensaries within the northeastern, southeastern and southwestern United States, and employs more than 9,000 workers. According to the acquisition announcement, “Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.”
Currently operating in 11 states, including West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, Trulieve was the most nominally profitable pot stock of 2021 according to Nasdaq, with a total value of $3.71 billion.
As the first cannabis dispensary to accept patients in West Virginia, Trulieve is at the forefront in the promotion of medical marijuana, Peairs noted, before adding, “When you come into our dispensary, it’s not just a ‘grab-and-go.’ We’re there to consult you.”
“With medical marijuana, I’m 100% for it,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, told members of the media after Trulieve’s announcement. “Take cancer, for example, there’s two issues that you have - you’re nauseated and you can’t keep food down, and medical marijuana relieves that. It's also a pain-reliever that isn’t an opioid.”
Blair further stated that while he advocates the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, he does not support legalization for recreational use.
“I think the numbers across the state are well over 50 percent in support of medical marijuana,” Blair noted. “The state doesn’t make that much money off of it, this is for medicinal purposes. It’s about providing relief to people who need it.”
Blair went on to reference research which has demonstrated marijuana to have significant benefits for those struggling with opioid dependency. According to a 2021 study published by The Harm Reduction Journal, “daily cannabis use was associated with lower odds of opioid use during treatment.”
In a showing of bipartisanship, Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, echoed the support expressed by Blair with regard to medical marijuana, saying, “I support the medical program fully, and I’m glad that it's finally coming to fruition.”
However, Young and Blair are on opposite sides of the argument for recreational legalization.
“I do support decriminalization and legalization of full-recreational,” Young noted. “But I think medicinal is a good place to start.”
Trulieve is planning to open seven more dispensaries in West Virginia by the end of 2022, and anticipates cultivation increasing from 85,000 to 125,000 square feet.