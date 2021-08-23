Trooper dies in freak accident on Fayette County farm

Sgt. John Syner, 52, commander of the State Police Detachment in Marlinton, was killed in an off duty accident on his property in Fayette County.
MetroNews reported that Syner was cutting trees on his property Saturday when one of them fell awkwardly and struck him.
According to the report, the impact knocked Syner into a nearby pond and caused fatal injuries. Syner was an experienced tree cutter.
“John was loved by so many in the community and worked diligently to serve the community in any way he could. John was a loving husband, father and pops.” read a statement from the West Virginia State Police about his death.
Syner was a youth league sports coach and volunteered with various school and non-profit charities.
He was awarded the State Police Superintendent’s Award in 2019, one of the highest honors an individual trooper can be awarded as a member of the organization.