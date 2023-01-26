charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Thursday that Triton Construction Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $45.6 million to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79. The contract is from a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown.
