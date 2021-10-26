Trick or treat at the Woman's Club

How would you like to knock on the door at Halloween and have a witch open it and hand you a treat? Or would you like to have Maleficent read your fortune in her crystal ball?
The Beckley Woman’s Club is hosting a special “Trick or Treat” Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon until 2 p.m. at its Park Avenue Clubhouse. The event is designed for children ages 13 and under. Children will be allowed to come to the door one at a time, maintaining social distancing, and will be greeted by a costumed character handing out treat bags.
"club members wanted to do something special during this Covid-challenged season. In the past we had a Halloween/Fall Festival inside the clubhouse that was very popular,” Woman’s Club President Cindy Worley, explained. “More than 100 children and parents attended. We knew we couldn't do that this year. We had a trick or treating event last year that was safe and fun, especially for the younger children, so we will just continue doing this until we can have a Fall Festival again."
Children will be separated when they come up the walk, Worley said, unless they are in the same family, by costumed characters. “They have to knock on our door and say, ‘Trick or treat,’ and someone different will answer every time. It might be Mrs. Potts, it might be a witch, it might be Maleficent. Each child will get a little bag with treats, and there will be toys inside. We, of course, will all be practicing safety precautions, and we want the children to wear costumes as well.”
In addition, Maleficent will be there with her crystal ball to tell fortunes. Children can also have pictures taken with any of the characters.
"The Beckley Woman’s Club has a long history of community involvement, and hosting this event is our way of providing a safe little Trick or Treating fun during the day for the smaller children," Worley added.
“We are also so very fortunate that we had two business step up to sponsor our events both this year and last, Worley said, “and we thank Eckley Orthodontics and Brian C. Brown, REALTOR, eXp Reality, for partnering with us. Businesses such as these are so important when it comes to helping the children in our area have some safe, family-oriented fun.”
The Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 202 Park Avenue, across from City National Bank and beside Bobby Pruitt Stadium. For more information, visit their Facebook page, or contact Worley at 304-228-1852.