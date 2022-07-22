"Tribute to Bricktop" concert to return to Alderson

The annual “Tribute to Bricktop” concert is returning to the Alderson Memorial Bridge with Susanna Robinson leading a group of musicians on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Robinson – a writer, artist and vocalist – has been a fixture and creative force in the Lewisburg area for more than 25 years. She was a founding member of long-lived jazz combo Ghost Town Swing, well-known state-wide and beyond for their sultry interpretations of jazz standards, and has often been featured as guest vocalist for the Manhattan Jazz Quartet.
Robinson has also appeared with Ancestor Radio and Sam and Janet Evening, as well as the eclectic Squawkin’ Henry. She still returns to her jazz roots by belting it out with her jazz back-up group, Hoffman, Penn, and Bowen, formerly known as the Robinson-Kenga Trio.
The group will be entertaining in the spirit of Ada “Bricktop” Smith, once the toast of Paris, who hailed from Alderson.
Joining her at the eighth annual “Tribute to Bricktop” will be guitarist Bill Hoffman, keyboard player and crooner William Penn, and bassist Bob Bowen.
As a special addition to the evening’s performance, the group welcomes two lovely young voice students as special guests. Teens Ella and Kylee will join Susanna to sing a couple of tunes.
Hot dogs with all the fixin's will be available for purchase along with water, soft drinks, and other treats.
The annual concert is sponsored by Alderson Main Street with financial assistance from the Arts and Recreation Fund of the Greenbrier County Commission.
Alderson Main Street President Doris Kasley said, “Bring your own lawn chair and perhaps a parasol. Watch the sunset over the Greenbrier River from a beautiful setting. It’s a wonderful way to spend a summer evening.”
