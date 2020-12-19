Tree farm to have giveaway Sunday

David Absher, owner of Absher Tree Farms, carries away one of his fraser fir Christmas tree Saturday afternoon. Absner said he's sold 400 trees that were grown on his farms in Anstead and Danese and will offer about a dozen free Christmas trees from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on the lot at Plaza Mall in Beckley, near Harvey's Wig Villa, where Sonic used to be. Saturday was the last day he was selling trees at that location.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)