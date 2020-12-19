David Absher of Absher Tree Farms will offer about a dozen free Christmas trees from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the lot at Plaza Mall in Beckley, near Harvey’s Wig Villa, where Sonic used to be. Saturday was the last day he was selling trees at that location.
featured
Tree farm to have giveaway Sunday
- The Register-Herald
-
-
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Ellen McQuitty of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away December 13, 2020. Graveside rites and burial will be at noon Monday, December 21, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley, WV. There is no visitation. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckey.
Verna Souder of Oak Hill, WV, passed away December 12, 2020. Private committal will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill, WV, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Stephen L. Copeland, age 80, of Litchfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.