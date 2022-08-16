The West Virginia Board of Treasury Investments, which manages short-term operating funds for the state and local governments, surpassed a record $9 billion in assets under management at the close of the recent fiscal year.
“With the state running healthy budget surpluses, a continued inflow of stimulus funds, and an influx of new business from local governments that are trying to maximize returns in order to mitigate inflation, our Board of Treasury Investments continues to set new records for the amount of assets it manages,” Riley Moore, state treasurer, said in a press elease from his office.
The Board of Treasury Investments, which is chaired by the state treasurer, is responsible for managing what is typically referred to as the Consolidated Fund, which contains the short-term operating funds from various state and local government agencies. They invest these funds in various money market and bond pools, providing the agencies a vehicle to invest their operating funds in interest-bearing accounts while preserving the liquidity needed for day-to-day operations.
In July 2021, the fund held a then-record $8.1 billion in assets under management. By the close of fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, the fund exceeded $9.23 billion. The balance originally stood at $2.2 billion when management of the fund was transferred from the state Investment Management Board to the BTI in 2005.
The board had expected the fund’s amount to level off or even decline during the 2022 fiscal year as stimulus funds and Roads to Prosperity bond proceeds were spent down. However, the state’s significant budget surpluses, along with a second receipt of American Rescue Plan Act funds, combined with greater investments from county school boards and local governments led to the increase.
State agency investments with the board increased $1.1 billion year-over-year, while investments from local governments increased by $48.4 million.
Kara Hughes, Board of Treasury Investments executive director, said school boards and local governments have been more interested in investing with the BTI as its short-term money market rates have risen exponentially as the Federal Reserve has raised rates.
The BTI’s main daily money market rate increased from 0.0605 percent last June 30 to more than 2.36 percent last week.
“Potential investors are starting to take notice as we have seen an influx of calls from local governments wanting to take advantage of higher yields,” Hughes said. “Private banks are swimming in cash due to billions of dollars in stimulus funds issued to families and small businesses during the pandemic. Most banks have little reason to raise rates to attract new deposits. This has put the BTI at a competitive advantage to the private sector.”
Treasurer Moore said this is also a sign local government financial managers are trying to offset the effects of generationally high inflation.
