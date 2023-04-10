charleston, w.va. – The state Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $2.5 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during March – putting it in line for another record-breaking year of returns.
The office processed $2,554,212 worth of payments during March – the fourth month in a row to see a top-10 monthly performance in unclaimed property returns.
The state Treasurer’s Office has sent out $19.1 million this fiscal year, surpassing the $18.6 million record worth of returns from last year.
To make it easier for residents to find their money, the Treasurer’s Office has created a website URL people can use to search for unclaimed property: www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com.
