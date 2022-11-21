West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, representing the third generation of a Republican political dynasty, today announced a run for Congress.
Moore, saying he’s an “America First conservative,” made his announcement at noon with supporters.
“I am proud and excited to announce today I’m running to be the next member of Congress from the 2nd Congressional District from the state of West Virginia,” he said Monday on Talkline. “I think we need fighters in Congress.”
Moore, whose home is Harpers Ferry in Jefferson County, is a former state delegate from a prominent political family and a work history in Washington D.C. He is the nephew of current U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and grandson of three-time Gov. Arch Moore, also a Republican.
His announcement came just a little more than a week after the newly-elected congressman in the sweeping district, Alex Mooney, announced he would run for U.S. Senate in 2024.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/21/treasurer-riley-moore-announces-run-for-congress/
