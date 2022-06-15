West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore condemned President Joe Biden on Wednesday for sending letters to U.S. oil producers blaming them for high prices when he said the blame lies with the administration’s “anti-fossil fuel agenda.”
“The President lecturing the oil industry about high prices is the height of hypocrisy,” Moore said in a press release prepared by his office. “If President Biden is looking for someone to blame for high gas prices, he need only to look in the mirror. From day one this administration has waged an open war on fossil fuels, and working-class Americans are now paying the price.”