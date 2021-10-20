Travelers encouraged to plan trips in advance to see West Virginia's fall colors

CHARLESTON — Color is still spreading throughout the southern mountains as the Department of Tourism releases its third fall foliage report to help travelers enjoy peak leaf season.
This report marks the third in a series of weekly updates, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, to help travelers plan autumn road trips and adventures based on peak foliage across the state.
“Color is still increasing throughout most of West Virginia, so there is plenty of time left to see beautiful color this season,” said Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Due to the slow start to color this year, we have a few more weeks of leaf peeping on the horizon, so be sure to plan your trip and take beautiful photos using #AlmostHeaven along the way.”
Fall Foliage Update
The higher elevations in Tucker, Grant and Pendleton counties are past peak, but some color remains in the lower elevations. Color is still approaching its peak in Randolph County, with the most scenic areas being Kumbrabow State Forest, the Swiss mountain town of Helvetia, and along the Cheat River. Color is starting to show in the New River Gorge and the higher elevations of Braxton, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster counties, as well as the surrounding region.
Take a scenic drive from Sutton to Holly River State Park
This week’s recommended road trip features scenic rivers and lakes. Starting in Sutton, take W.Va. Routes 15 East and 20 North to Holly River State Park in Hacker Valley. Highlights along the drive include Sutton Lake, the Flatwoods Monster Museum and the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum. Anglers might want to pack their fishing gear, as fall trout stockings are planned for the Williams River and Sutton Lake tailwaters. Numerous dining options are available in Sutton and in nearby Flatwoods.
As you travel along this country road, post, share and tag your favorite fall photos and road trip memories using #AlmostHeaven. User-generated photos are updated daily on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map. For more autumn inspiration and to see where the leaves are changing near you, visit WVtourism.com/fall.
To access photos of this week’s featured road trip, click here.
About the West Virginia Department of Tourism
The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.
Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America's newest national park and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.
For more information about West Virginia and to plan your trip, visit WVtourism.com.