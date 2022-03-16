The Department of Transportation has put a hold on the termination of SkyWest Essential Air Services (EAS) at Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg and North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg, requesting proposals for replacement services.
Transportation puts hold on termination of air service
Obituaries
Richard "Ricky" J. Wriston age 45 of Maple Fork, WV passed away Monday March 14, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Mary O'Neal of Cranberry, WV passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Juanita Faye Jackson of Beckley, WV passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Jean Hart Treadway of Glen Morgan, WV passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Drema Lois, 73, of Clear Fork, died March 13, at RGH. Graveside service 2 pm Thursday, March 17, Highland Memory Gardens, Logan, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.