charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators in Raleigh County.
The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Raleigh County Headquarters, 379 Market Road, Beckley. Raleigh County is looking for Transportation Worker 1 Equipment Operators and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators.
Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event to be interviewed on the spot. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.
