Almost all participants in a public hearing, including the chair of the Beckley Human Rights Commission, spoke against a bill that would ban aspects of gender affirming care for minors. The bill is lined up for a passage vote in the House of Delegates on Friday.
One of the speakers expressing deep criticism of the bill has no doubt it will pass.
“I will tell you I’m more fatalistic about this bill than probably everyone in here. I know it’s going to pass,” said Danielle Stewart, a Beckley resident who leads the city’s Human Rights panel. She is also an Army veteran who transitioned to be a woman.
For the rest of this story, visit https://wvmetronews.com/2023/02/02/transgender-care-ban-for-minors-gets-pushback-at-public-hearing-but-heads-toward-passage-in-house/
