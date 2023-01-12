Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.