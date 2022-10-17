With the beauty of fall already coloring the Appalachian Mountains, the 53rd edition of the Hinton Hinton Railroad Days Festival gets back on track after a two-year hiatus because of Covid.
Hinton Mayor Jack Scott said city officials are excited for the festival’s grand return following cancellations in 2020 and 2021.
“We were interrupted for a couple of years because of Covid,” Scott said in a recent interview. “We had to cancel at the last minute last year (because of rising Covid numbers). That was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, because we didn’t want to cancel.”
Now that life and routines are returning to normal, Scott said he expects this year’s event to be better than ever.
During the festival’s four-day run beginning Thursday, over 70 street fair vendors will be selling food, arts and crafts, clothing, and more, Scott said. Visitors can enjoy live music and performances on two different stages by 18 local artists, including the Appalachian rock band Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns and The Lincoln County Cloggers.
The festival will also feature a children’s area called the “Kid Zone,” Scott said, which will feature face painting by the Summers County High School cheerleaders, a meet and greet football toss with the Summers County High School football team, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and numerous other activities and educational opportunities.
Scott noted that for the first time the Hinton Elks will be serving a specially brewed beer, made just for the Railroad Days Festival by the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, called “Rail Ale.” Brews from The Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company out of Princeton and Lewisburg’s Hawk Knob Cider and Mead will also be on tap.
There will also be a classic car cruise-in, a book sale and tours of the Hinton Railroad Museum.
“We are trying to complement our local businesses as well, and they will also be open during the festival,” Scott said.
In addition to showcasing local products and artists, Scott noted that the city of Hinton gets to showcase its beauty and history as well.
“Hinton’s history as a railroad town really comes to life during the festival,” Scott said.
He explained that the city was created in 1873 by railway magnate and industrialist Collis P. Huntington as a stop along the C&O rail line. Through continued development, local jobs were created from the need to build and repair trains.
“The city grew to almost 6,700 people in the 1930s,” Scott said. “At that point we were really bustling.”
Unfortunately, as rail travel diminished, many of the jobs evaporated, and the population of Hinton started to decline, Scott said.
But now that Hinton is part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the city’s future is looking brighter.
“Although we don’t have the population we once had, those bones and that structure of a beautiful community sitting on a hillside adjacent to the New River is still here, and we are beginning to see a revitalization,” Scott said. “We believe that’s going to continue.”
Throughout the festival, Scott estimated that about 6,000 to 8,000 visitors are expected to attend, bringing about $100,000 or more into the local economy.
“That’s certainly not counting the train itself,” he added.
The train is the Autumn Colors Express, which takes passengers on a round-trip rail excursion from Huntington to Hinton each day of the festival. The train arrives in Hinton at 11:30 a.m. and departs roughly three hours later, Scott said. About 1,000 people make the trip every year to view the beauty of the mountains during the peak of fall foliage.
“When the folks get off the train, they are excited to be here and we are too,” Scott said. “The atmosphere of the historic Hinton background with the food, music and positive energy – the Hinton Railroad Days Festival is just a really cool environment.
“Our locals really look forward to the festival,” he said. “It has become a sort of family reunion because it gives people who have moved away the chance to come home. It’s a beautiful time of year, of course, to be here. It’s just a gorgeous place.”
The Hinton Railroad Days festival takes place in downtown Hinton from Thursday, Oct. 20, until Sunday, Oct. 23. Most of the events begin around 9 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m.
Music schedule
Main Stage
Thursday
• Jonah Carden 11 a.m. - 1 p.m..
• The Carpenter Ants, 1:30 -3:30 p.m.
Friday
• Allan Dale Siemore, 11 a.m - 1 p.m.
• Andrew Atkins & 1863, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Long Point String Band, 10 a.m. - noon.
• Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, 12:30 - 2:30 pm.
• Starz Performing Arts Academy, 2:30 - 3 p.m.
• The Parachute Brigade, 3 - 5 p.m.
Sunday
• Lincoln County Cloggers, noon - 12:30 p.m..
• Alabaster Boxer, 12:30 - 1:45 p.m.
• Lincoln County Cloggers, 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
• Lords of Lester, 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Rivertown Stage
Thursday
• Clinton Scott, noon -2 p.m.
• Drew Skinhearts & Archibald Johnson, 2:30 - 4 p.m.
Friday
• Aaron J. Milner, noon - 2 p.m.
• Chloe Painter, 2:30 - 4 p.m.
Saturday
• Diana Hornbaker, 11 am. - 1 p.m.
• Randy Gilkey, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
