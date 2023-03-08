sandstone, w.va. – After striking a rockslide covering the tracks, a CSX train pulling 22 empty coal cars derailed in Summers County early Wednesday, according to The Associated Press, sending one of four engines into the New River and three employees to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
One of the locomotives caught fire.
In a prepared statement, the company said an undetermined amount of oil and diesel fuel spilled from the locomotives and some got into the river.
Environmental containment measures are being taken. CSX said no hazardous materials were being transported.
The incident, which remains under investigation, occurred at about 4:51 a.m. along the New River south of Interstate 64 but north of Sandstone Falls, according to a press release from the company. The lead engine had three crew members on board – a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee – all of whom were taken to the hospital.
Assisting with the response on site are members of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, all involved in the response.
West Virginia American Water is monitoring water quality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.