charleston, w.va. — The Federal Highway Administration is appropriating $7.9 million to fund 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails program projects across 22 counties in West Virginia including the boardwalk at Woodrow Wilson High School set aside in the watershed installation.
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT). These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.
Projects with total funding are:
Fayette County
• Babcock State Park
$145,945 for the design and construction of the Babcock State Park Sewell Road Narrow Gauge Trail bridge
• City of Mount Hope
$375,000 for the design and construction of Mount Hope sidewalk and pedestrian lighting, phase V
Greenbrier County
• Greenbrier River Trail Foundation
$764,941.25 for redecking of Greenbrier River Trail bridges
• City of White Sulphur Springs
$875,000 for White Sulphur Springs west end streetscape
Mercer County
• Mercer County Commission
$315,067.50 for the Mercer County courthouse sidewalk restoration
• City of Princeton
$152,460 for Princeton Straley Avenue and North 8th Street sidewalk
• City of Princeton
$207,202.50 for Princeton Thorn Street (north side) sidewalk
Monroe and Greenbrier counties
Town of Alderson
$50,000 for Alderson Memorial Bridge repairs
Nicholas County
City of Richwood
$200,000 for Richwood City sidewalks
Recreational trails program projects:
Fayette County
• Ansted
$60,000 for Fox Branch Creek trestle improvements
McDowell County
• Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
$150,000 for Indian Ridge Trail system maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)
• Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
$150,000
Design and Construction
Pocahontas Trail System maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)
• Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
$150,000 for Rockhouse Trail System maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)
Raleigh County
• Piney Creek Watershed Association
$117,500 for Woodrow Wilson High School Wetland Boardwalk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.