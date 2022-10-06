BRAMWELL — Riders of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system will soon have a chance to win a brand-new off-road machine.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday, saying the goal is to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Justice said he was joining the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in awarding two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTVs.
Justice said anyone who purchases an annual trail permit will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two brand-new UTVs.
“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have been an incredible draw for many visitors to our state, as well as our in-state residents,” Justice said. “Last year alone, 29,500 new riders explored the expansive trail system. On top of that, we’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars to not only make sure that the trails are in great condition, but also to ensure that the communities near the trails are growing and ready to welcome guests. I can’t think of a better way to get more riders out on the trails this fall than by making the deal even sweeter with a major giveaway like this.”
Justice said one UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an out-of-state resident. He said anyone who currently has a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit for 2022 has been automatically entered to win.
“Year after year, I’m blown away by the amount of people who support the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System by purchasing permits,” Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreational Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk said. “We wanted to give back a little and felt like this giveaway was a great way to do just that. A big thank you is in order for Governor Justice’s continued support of all that our team is doing in southern West Virginia.”
Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize, and the two winners will be randomly selected on Dec. 15, according to the governor’s office.
Permits cost $50 for non-residents and $26.50 for West Virginia residents. One permit provides full access to all Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems and is valid through Dec. 31 of the calendar year purchased.
Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits can be purchased at any Hatfield-McCoy Trailhead facility.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
