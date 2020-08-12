Periodic traffic delays will take place this Sunday, Aug. 16, along U.S. 19 in Fayette County near where the highway passes by Kilsyth and Mount Hope.
The traffic delays are needed so Appalachian Power workers can safely install power lines that cross over U.S. 19 near Kilsyth and Mount Hope. The work is part of the Bradley-Scarbro Transmission Line Project to upgrade the electric transmission grid in Fayette and Raleigh counties.
The estimated $40 million investment includes rebuilding the Bradley-Scarbro transmission line, which is more than 100 years old, upgrading two substations and retiring a substation. The project uses steel structures and a larger wire to reduce stress on the electric system. Construction began on the project earlier this year and is expected to conclude by summer 2021.
l l l
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP’s approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy.