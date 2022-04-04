A Beckley man was struck by a car while riding a bicycle along Robert C. Byrd Drive on Wednesday and later died of his injuries, Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard reported Monday.
Family members have identified the victim as Robert McCray, who is formerly from New York, N.Y.
McCray, who had attended Julia Richman High School in New York City, was involved in Christian ministry in Beckley.
Allard said that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Robert C. Byrd Drive near Beckley Welding around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday and struck McCray as his bike exited the business parking lot into oncoming traffic.
BPD patrol officers investigated and reported that the accident occurred when the bicyclist had failed to yield the right-of-way.
Local paramedics transported McCray to a hospital for medical treatment, where he later died from his injuries, Allard said.
No charges have been filed or are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle, Allard said.