It’s been two years since students in Woodrow Wilson High School’s Theatre Performance class have had a chance to perform for the community, family and friends in the school’s auditorium.
But that is soon to change as the young actors prepare to take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday for their first performance of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The last production to hit the stage in Woodrow Wilson High School was Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” which wrapped up at the end of February 2020 just as the first wave of Covid was about a month out, causing statewide school and business closures by late March.
Since then, Jerri Stack, the theater director, said the Theatre Performance class has graduated two groups of seniors which leaves this year’s cast to mostly be filled with students who have never performed on stage.
“The cast is two-thirds new,” she said. “Most of our main characters have never been on the stage before and so I was a little apprehensive of that to begin with, until I saw their talent and their eagerness to work.”
Stack said she has just over 50 students involved in the production as well as three male teachers that have volunteered to take on roles in the show.
“We graduated so many guys and I thought we might need some more guys so we had three (male) teachers step in and help us out,” she said.
The shows music director, Pam Shrader, whose three children are all in the show, said it’s hard to put into words how thankful she is to have a show for her students to perform in this year.
“It's so hard to train all your life to sing and then not be able to sing. And then you have to sing with masks on so you can't be heard," she said.
"All these kids have a voice and finally they can use it.”
Shrader said that without a show last school year, many of the students in leading roles now were never given a chance to learn from the older students and see what it takes to produce a show of this caliber.
“You have the ones that have never been on stage before and they're the little things that they learned from seeing someone else on stage, but they didn't have that opportunity,” Pam Shrader said. “They've had to basically learn for themselves.
"My son (Benjamin) was a freshman (in the last production) and he didn't have a speaking part he was just in the chorus. And now he's got the lead and that's a big jump. That's like going from the mailroom to the CEO. But I think they're doing a fabulous job for what they’ve been through.”
Despite not having a speaking role in the last performance in 2020, Benjamin Shrader, said he’s thankful he’s at least had the experience of being on stage, unlike most of his other castmates.
“Covid messed us all up and we're just now being able to do a production,” he said. “But it was questionable throughout the year, if we were going to be able to do it without masks or be able to be close to each other or anything to that extent.
"But it’s been such an awesome experience to be able to unite as one to make this happen even through what we've gone through trying to put on a performance.”
As one of the leading roles in the production, Benjamin Shrader, a junior, plays Tevye, the patriarch of a family that includes several daughters who try throughout the play to break away from certain Jewish traditions.
Senior Jayden Lawson, who plays Fyedka, a love interest to one of Tevye’s daughter, said he thrilled he’ll get to be in one last high school production before he graduates.
“I was very bummed out because last year was my 11th grade year and this year is my last year, so I just kind of felt like something was taken away from me,” he said. “But you know, at the end of the day, I do get to do a production, especially with these incredible people who are amazing at what they do.”
Lawson said the cast has been working since the summer to put the show together, but it has not been easy.
With all the work that’s been put into the show, Lawson said he’s been overly cautious so that nothing would get in the way of him being able to perform.
“I wear my mask everywhere,” he said. “We're around a lot of people every day in the hallways and stuff like that so I do take Covid very seriously.”
Even with all the precautions and the school system's previous mask mandates, Lawson said around a third of the cast had Covid just over a month ago and were unable to come to school due to quarantines.
Savannah Vance, a junior who plays Golde, Tevye’s wife, said she was one of the cast members that tested positive for Covid.
“I was so worried about that because when you get Covid, there's nothing you can do about it,” Vance said. “You just have to wait it out. And if you spend like, months and months preparing for a role that you genuinely love and wanted and went out for and did all this stuff with and then you had to find out that a global pandemic ruins it for you. That’s heart wrenching.”
Vance said she and the rest of the cast were able to get out of quarantine in plenty of time for this week’s show.
In some ways, Benjamin Shrader believes this year's production will be even better than ones from years past because of everything the cast has gone through to make it happen.
“It's really been rough, but I feel like all of the stuff that we've been through has just overall turned into a push to make us want to do better,” he said.
Vance, who was not in the school’s production in 2020, said she can’t wait to finally perform in front of a live audience.
“I love entertaining people – that's my big passion,” she said. “And it's just going to be so nice to actually be able to show off all the work that so many people put into the show.”
In addition to performing in front of an audience, Lawson said he is just looking forward to having fun on stage and sharing that experience with the community.
“I'm very excited for this,” he said. “I love the dances. I love the songs. Some of them are tear jerkers actually, it's kind of crazy. But I'm just excited to just do some of the dances and just really have fun. This is honestly probably the peak of the year every single year and I love doing this.”
Performances of “Fiddler on the Roof” by the Woodrow Wilson High School’s Theatre Performance class are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26, 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, 7 p.m. on March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. on March 6.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at the door.